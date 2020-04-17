Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Entombment
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
St. Adalbert Cemetery
Niles, IL
Richard F. A. Piasecki Obituary
Richard F. A. Piasecki, 89, beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Mroz). Loving father of Veronica Jiganti, (Mark), Andrew (Mary Ann) and Maribeth Gaughan (Martin). Cherished grandfather to Michael Jiganti, Elise Jiganti (Colin Lopez), Joseph Piasecki, Jacqueline Piasecki (Lukasz Moczulski), Ashley Bateman (Jonathan), Brian Gaughan (Jaclyn) and Natalie Healy (John). Great-grandfather to Mara Bateman, Ada Bateman, John Healy III and Joshua Moczulski. Uncle and great uncle to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Tekla Piasecki, brothers, Joseph, John, Chester and Stephen and sister, Sister Mary Fulgenta (Antoinette) CSSF.

Richard was a 1949 graduate of Weber High School and a member of their 1945 and 1947 City Championship basketball teams. Past President of the Weber High School Alumni Association and former Alumnus of the Year (1975). Richard was member of the Holy Name Society and Athletic Committee of St. Cornelius and coached basketball for many years.

Richard worked in numerous positions at Freeman United Coal Company, eventually retiring after 35 years as the Traffic Manager. He also spent 15 years as the Sports and Youth Director of the Polish National Alliance.

A private entombment was held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia Home (www.misericordia.com), , () or The Kids Equipment Network (www.tken.org). Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020
