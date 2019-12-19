Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Baffa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Baffa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard F. Baffa Obituary
Richard F. Baffa Veteran of U.S. Airforce. Dearly Beloved Husband of Gail Nee Murphy. Loving Father of Tim (Ellen) and Cheryl Baffa. Cherished Grandpa of Erica, Christi and Derek. Dear Brother of Donald (the late Myrna) and Robert (the late Anna) Baffa. Fond Brother in law, Uncle and Friend of Many. Cherished Doggie Daddy to Honey and Baby. Visitation Saturday from 2 until 8 P.M. with a chapel service TBA at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME, 1515 North 25th Ave. Melrose Park. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Please visit Richard's memorial at www.carbonara

.net or 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carbonara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -