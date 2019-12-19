|
|
Richard F. Baffa Veteran of U.S. Airforce. Dearly Beloved Husband of Gail Nee Murphy. Loving Father of Tim (Ellen) and Cheryl Baffa. Cherished Grandpa of Erica, Christi and Derek. Dear Brother of Donald (the late Myrna) and Robert (the late Anna) Baffa. Fond Brother in law, Uncle and Friend of Many. Cherished Doggie Daddy to Honey and Baby. Visitation Saturday from 2 until 8 P.M. with a chapel service TBA at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME, 1515 North 25th Ave. Melrose Park. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Please visit Richard's memorial at www.carbonara
.net or 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019