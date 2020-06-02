Richard F. Boness, a lifelong resident of La Grange, passed away at the age of 92, in the early morning of May 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Suddreth Boness; daughter, Beth Ann Boness Richter; son-in-law, Glynn W. Richter; father, Friedrich Boness; mother, Rose Boness; siblings, Anna Boness Bormann, Marie Boness Eklow, Margaret Boness, Katherine Boness, Frederick Boness, Caroline Boness Schude, Evelyn Boness Branch, Robert Boness; nieces, Roberta Bormann Valore, Cynthia Schude Certik, Chris Schude; and all of his Boston Terriers, Buttons, Boo Girl, Baby, Belle Star, and Bubbles. He is survived by his daughter, Patty Gail Boness-Klass, and was proud grandfather (Boppa) to Richard G. Richter (Rebecca), Ryan N. Richter, Robert F. Richter, and Jessica E.M. Klass (Heather); great-grandfather to Brooklyn and Fitzgerald; and soon-to-be proud great-grandfather to Richard John Richter (known as RJ). He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, Thomas Eklow, Allan Bormann (Sally), Jane Bormann Wagoner (Steve), Janine Brach Kubicki (Wallace), Susan Schude Pederson (James), Sally Schude Lentz (Robert), Douglas Boness (Susan), Dwight Boness, and Lynn Boness, alongside all of his nieces and nephews on his wife´s side, and sisters-in-law, Shirley Suddreth Roloff and Victoria Hernandez Suddreth. In addition, he was Godfather to Kare Vedok Coffey and Richard Todd Suddreth (Christine). He is also survived by his turtle, Bonnie, to whom he was a loving and dutiful caretaker. Richard was a safety engineer for General Motors for 30 years, but his main priority was family. He was a wonderful husband and proud father in every way. One of his last requests was that we take care of each other. His life presented many challenges, but through it all he tried to remind us to "look for the silver lining" and that the "sun will come up tomorrow!" We will honor his wishes. He taught us well. While he really loved golfing, he had many other interests such as gardening, reading, building practically anything, and trying to find ways to make others laugh and know they were cared about! He never let us forget that he loved us.The family is planning a private graveside service on Wednesday, May 3, 2020. Interment is at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and St. John's Lutheran Church of La Grange would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.