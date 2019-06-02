Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Condon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Condon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard F. Condon Obituary
Richard F. Condon, age 89 of Chicago(formally of Naperville) passed away May 28th. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Wickstrand Condon, father of Thomas (Mary), grandfather of Stephanie (Mike) DeWitt and Samantha Condon and great-grandfather of Aubree, brother of the late Edward. In addition to an army veteran, he was a 1949 graduate of Loyola University and a 1959 graduate of John Marshall Law School. Interment will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.