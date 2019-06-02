|
Richard F. Condon, age 89 of Chicago(formally of Naperville) passed away May 28th. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Wickstrand Condon, father of Thomas (Mary), grandfather of Stephanie (Mike) DeWitt and Samantha Condon and great-grandfather of Aubree, brother of the late Edward. In addition to an army veteran, he was a 1949 graduate of Loyola University and a 1959 graduate of John Marshall Law School. Interment will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019