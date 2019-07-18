|
Richard F. "Rick" Grob Jr., age 72, retired Executive with United Airlines, longtime crossing guard in Elmhurst working for his "clients", the students at Hawthorne and Immaculate Conception; beloved husband of Janice, nee Casey; loving father of Kate (Andy) Subramanian; cherished and proud grandfather of Drew, Henry and Eli; dear brother of Kathryn, John, Michael, Jeanne and Clare; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 2:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Grade School, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019