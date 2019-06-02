Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
134 North Ave
Highwood, IL
View Map
Richard F. Klemp Obituary
Richard F. Klemp, 84, of Highland Park, Illinois passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Arlene, nee Hastings; loving Dad to Cathy Ehlers, Dick Klemp, and Judy Samples. He brought smiles, laughter, and love to many during his lifetime. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10:00 am at St. James Church, 134 North Ave. Highwood, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest, IL. For more information or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
