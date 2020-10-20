Richard F. Klimas, 94, of Bridgeview, passed away peacefully October 17, 2020. Husband of the late Marie, nee Horvath. Loving father of Richard (Carol), Michael, and Raymond (Barbara) Klimas. Brother of the late Adolph (Gloria) Klimas. Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL. where services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity
. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Info 708-636-1193