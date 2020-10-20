1/
Richard F. Klimas
Richard F. Klimas, 94, of Bridgeview, passed away peacefully October 17, 2020. Husband of the late Marie, nee Horvath. Loving father of Richard (Carol), Michael, and Raymond (Barbara) Klimas. Brother of the late Adolph (Gloria) Klimas. Visitation Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL. where services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Info 708-636-1193


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
OCT
22
Service
11:00 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
