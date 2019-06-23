|
Richard F. "Bud" Lynch. U.S. Korean War Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Diane nee Dapgony. Loving father of Gail (Dr. Bruce) Bedingfield, Michael (Jean) Lynch, Kenneth (Doreen) Lynch & the late Mary Clare Lynch, & James (Mary) Lynch. Cherished grandfather of 8. Proud great grandfather of 5. Dear brother of the late Frances & Earnest Stevens. Fond uncle & great uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Most Holy Redeemer Church, Evergreen Park, for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Longtime member of St. Vincent de Paul Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mary Clare Foundation Scholarship Fund at Mother McAuley High School, 3737 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019