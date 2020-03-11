|
|
Beloved husband of the late Maripat (nee Gilligan); loving father of Jean (Robert) Macek, Rick, and David (Matt McGrane); dear grandfather of Amy and Julie. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020