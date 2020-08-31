1/
Richard F. Moch
74 of Oak Forest. At peace August 16, 2020. Devoted son of the late Frank and Mary (Bejnarowicz) Moch. Beloved father of Susan Klaus, Laura Valhuerdy DC, Christina (Miroslav) Bartik and Joanne (Troy) Carter. Loving grandfather of nine. Dear brother Grace Nowaczyk and late Thomas Moch. Fond uncle of Janet (Gerald) Schultz, Karen Dodaro, David (Florence) Nowaczyk and Amy Calkins. Cherished friend of Lyda Visus. Proud retired union pipefitter with local #597. Memorial Mass Thurs., Sept. 3, 2020 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. Palos Hills. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Contributions to Amer. Diabetes Assoc. Arrangements by: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, Highwood. 847-432-3878


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
