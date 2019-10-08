Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Richard F. Mueller, age 75 of Brookfield. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Beloved son of the late William J. and late Henrietta (nee Stahl) Mueller, loving brother of the late Barbara J. and late Billy Mueller, dear nephew of the late Louise and late Gus Stahl, cherished uncle of Joseph (Kristin) Fedoruk and Chris Mueller. Visitation Thursday, October 10, 2019, 9:30am until time of Chapel Service 10:30am at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences maybe offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com Info: 708-485-0214
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019
