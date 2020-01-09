Home

Richard F. Vasile, age 83; beloved husband of Judith C. Vasile, nee Bolling; loving father of Susan (Donald) Duncan, Ronald (Jennifer) Vasile and Michael (Donna) Vasile; cherished grandfather of Ashley (Daniel) Parisi, Nicole Duncan, Samuel (Delynn) Vasile, Daniel Vasile, Katherine Vasile and Anthony Vasile; great grandfather of Olivia Parisi. Visitation Friday 4:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Saturday 10:30AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Interment Holy Family Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
