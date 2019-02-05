Richard Francis Kosobud, PhD, died January 20th, 2019 at the age of 94.He was born April 24th, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Angela Kosobud. Dick was a professor of economics at the University of Illinois at Chicago for 35 years. He was a passionate teacher and researcher, and published many papers during his long career. Early in his career, he was able to combine his love of travel with his work, and lived and worked in Japan on several occasions, making many lifelong friends, and enjoying Japanese culture. In the latter half of his career, Dick focused on use of market-based approaches to reducing smog and CO2 emissions. He had many interests, including music, theater, reading, tennis and basketball. Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Welch) Kosobud and their son Adam (Garin). Also surviving are his first wife, Patricia Alvis, and their three daughters Kathleen Kosobud (aka Kathy), Deirdre (David) Zamler, and Ann (David Kareken) Kosobud. He leaves behind his grandchildren Angela (Duffey) Pelton, Jenna McKinley, Julia Zamler, Shelley (George) Cain, and Daniel and Michael Kareken. In addition, he had three great-grandchildren: Finnegan, Juniper and D. Duffey Pelton. His sister, Dorothy Kosobud Doe (aka Dorian) preceded him in death. A celebration of his life will be held at the East Bank Club on February 16th at 6 PM. RSVP to [email protected] Donations may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation at 828 S Halsted Street, 102BH (MC204), Chicago, IL 60607. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary