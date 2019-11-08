|
|
Richard Frank Mitrenga of Berkeley, age 94. U.S. Air Force Veteran WWII Aerial Gunner who flew 35 missions and was a recepient of the Purple Heart Medal and the Air Medal among others. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine, nee Wolff; loving father of Sondra Mitrenga, Donna (Bob) Arnone, Deborah Mitrenga and the late Suzanne (late Jesse) Shumen; proud grandfather of Joshua and Jonathon Shumen and Erik and Frank Arnone; dear brother of Ernie and the late Leona, Florence and Leonard. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with Military Honors at 4:30 p.m. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery Private. Memorials to () appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019