Richard Friedlander Gibbs, passed away peacefully in Vernon Hills on the morning of November 5, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in and a lifelong resident of Chicago, a veteran of the European theatre of World War II, received a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, had a career in business. He was devoted to and proud of his family. He was the oldest son of Harry Gibbs and Carol Friedlander Gibbs and is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Jean Portis Gibbs and his brother Bud Gibbs. Cherished father of David Harry Gibbs, Susan Gibbs Lemann and Robert Bernard Gibbs. Beloved grandfather of Eva Lemann Moses, Carol Lemann Lazar, Rabbi Samuel Lemann, Nathaniel Lemann, Ariel and Robin Baker-Gibbs, Matthew and Rachel Gibbs. Proud great-grandfather of Rafael, Ilana, Abigail, and Asher Moses, Eliyahu, Rachel, and Amiel Lazar, Mordecai and Hadassah Lemann. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals/Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com