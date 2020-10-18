Richard "Dick" Gilbert Arnold, 82, of Lake Barrington passed away peacefully on Mar. 29, 2020. He was born on Jan. 7, 1938 in Boston, MA to the late Gilbert and Marion Arnold. Loving husband of 25 years to Eleanor (affectionately referred to as "Mrs. Jones"); devoted father of Lisa Arnold, Lori (James) Haughey, Chip (Jessica) Arnold, Kevin (Jessica) Jones, Dan Jones and Alicia Jones-Arkin; cherished grandfather of Connor and Caitlin Haughey, Brynn and Megan Arnold, Jessica, Rachel, Jack and Kara Jones, Peri and Eila Arkin, Walter and Otis Jones; dear brother of Jeanne Smith and his twin brother Bob (Bev) Arnold; beloved uncle to many. Preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, M. Joan Arnold, 1990 and their daughter, Mary Kathleen Arnold, 1965. Services and interment for Dick have been held. Donations may be made to: Barrington Area Council on Aging (BACOA), Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or University of Denver. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For full obituary and online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
