Richard G. Merczak Obituary
Richard G. Merczak. Passed away Monday, April 6, at The Sheridan of Park Ridge from heart failure. Beloved husband of the late Eugenia. Loving father of Elizabeth ( Robert) Winkowski Jr, Susan 'Lily' and Linda Merczak. Devoted grandfather of Vanessa (Marcus) Hale, Adaline Winkowski, Fiona and Adian O'Reilly and Gavin Dinofio, great-grandfather of Bella Crews, Willa O'Reilly and Toniella Rose Verrill. Services and Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery were private. Funeral Arrangements by Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, www.ryan-parke.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
