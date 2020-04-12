|
Richard G. Merczak. Passed away Monday, April 6, at The Sheridan of Park Ridge from heart failure. Beloved husband of the late Eugenia. Loving father of Elizabeth ( Robert) Winkowski Jr, Susan 'Lily' and Linda Merczak. Devoted grandfather of Vanessa (Marcus) Hale, Adaline Winkowski, Fiona and Adian O'Reilly and Gavin Dinofio, great-grandfather of Bella Crews, Willa O'Reilly and Toniella Rose Verrill. Services and Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery were private. Funeral Arrangements by Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, www.ryan-parke.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020