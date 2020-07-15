Richard G. Mikuta of Westchester, age 85. Beloved husband of Norma, nee Broz; loving father of Richard J. (Cathy) Mikuta and James (Beth) Mikuta; proud grandfather of Joseph (Sabrina), Nicholas (Gina), James Jr., Stephanie, Thomas, Matthew and Daniel; great-grandfather of Nicholas Jr. and Benjamin. Richard loved baseball, golf, fishing, Hawaii and World War Era airplanes. He was a starter for the 1952 Morton H.S. Baseball Championship Team. Due to Covid-19 concerns, services and funeral are private for immediate family only. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family – Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.