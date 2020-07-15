As a nurse for DuPage Medical Group,I had the pleasure of knowing Dick and Norma for many years. I will miss Dick's sense of humor and happy demeanor. He loved Norma and his family - he was proud to tell me about family during our visits. May all the happy memories bring you comfort during these difficult days.

With Sympathy,

Sue Florek RN, Coumadin Clinic, DMG Hinsdale

Friend