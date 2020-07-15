1/
Richard G. Mikuta
1934 - 2020
Richard G. Mikuta of Westchester, age 85. Beloved husband of Norma, nee Broz; loving father of Richard J. (Cathy) Mikuta and James (Beth) Mikuta; proud grandfather of Joseph (Sabrina), Nicholas (Gina), James Jr., Stephanie, Thomas, Matthew and Daniel; great-grandfather of Nicholas Jr. and Benjamin. Richard loved baseball, golf, fishing, Hawaii and World War Era airplanes. He was a starter for the 1952 Morton H.S. Baseball Championship Team. Due to Covid-19 concerns, services and funeral are private for immediate family only. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family – Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
July 14, 2020
As a nurse for DuPage Medical Group,I had the pleasure of knowing Dick and Norma for many years. I will miss Dick's sense of humor and happy demeanor. He loved Norma and his family - he was proud to tell me about family during our visits. May all the happy memories bring you comfort during these difficult days.
With Sympathy,
Sue Florek RN, Coumadin Clinic, DMG Hinsdale
Sue Florek
Friend
July 14, 2020
James Youngs
July 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Mikuta family. I talked to Richard A few times at various gatherings and it was obvious how much he loved his kids and grandchildren. May he Rest In Peace.
Tom Holobowski and family
Friend
July 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
