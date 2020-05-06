Richard G. Owcarz
Richard G. Owcarz, age 78, Proud Army Veteran and Retired CPD. Beloved husband of the late Barbara S. Morrill Owcarz; Devoted stepfather of Rhonda Morrill and Brian Morrill. Loving dzia dzia of Stori. Dearest brother of Patricia (James) Nomura and Michael Ret.CFD (Maribeth) Owcarz and the late Frank Owcarz, the late Robert (Elaine) Owcarz and the late Eugene Ret. CFD (Mickey) Owcarz. Cherished uncle to many and a friend to all. Funeral service and Interment at Abraham Lincoln Veteran Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
