Richard G. Petrarca Obituary
Richard G. Petrarca age 58. Passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019. Lemont resident formerly of Flossmoor. Graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School Class 1978. Western Illinois University Class of 1983. Worked 20 years at Staples, Inc ultimately as a Regional Vice President in Chicago. Husband for 25 years of Susan nee McCrindle. Son of Francine nee Maurizi and the late Judge Richard J. Petrarca. Brother of John (Sheila) Petrarca, Daniel (Barbara) Petrarca and Christopher (Enza) Petrarca. Son in-law of Patricia McCrindle nee Kerkhoven. Uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of funeral services at 7:00 pm. Interment private. 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
