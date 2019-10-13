Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Richard G. Schroeder Obituary
Richard G. Schroeder beloved husband of Christine nee Wozniak; loving father of Kimberly (Adam) Jenkins and Dr. Cynthia Schroeder; devoted grandfather of Alexander and Lucas; cherished brother of Thomas (Deborah) Schroeder; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 Interment Private Please Omit Flowers Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
