Richard G. Siegel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. "Spike" Siegel, 70, June 27, 2020. Retired Probation Officer Supervisor at Cook Co. Juvenile Court. Loving husband of Laurie (nee Pacente). Fun loving stepdad of Patrick and Erin Heintz. Dog Dad of Teddy. Dear son of the late Raymond and Betty Siegel. Dear brother of Robert (the late Rose Ann), Ray (Lynn), John (Virginia), Mary Beth (Paul Glick) and Charles (Sue) Siegel. Brother-in-law of 9. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alumnus of St. Ignatius H.S. (1968), St. Norbert College, Friend for life to so many and proud former owner of Social Club 1625 (est. 1976). Visitation Wednesday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED, ATTENDANCE IS LIMITED TO 50 AT A TIME). Due to COVID-19, a private family Mass will be held Thursday at St. Barnabas Church. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harold & Rosemarie Marx Memorial Fund http://marxfund.org. For info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved