Richard G. "Spike" Siegel, 70, June 27, 2020. Retired Probation Officer Supervisor at Cook Co. Juvenile Court. Loving husband of Laurie (nee Pacente). Fun loving stepdad of Patrick and Erin Heintz. Dog Dad of Teddy. Dear son of the late Raymond and Betty Siegel. Dear brother of Robert (the late Rose Ann), Ray (Lynn), John (Virginia), Mary Beth (Paul Glick) and Charles (Sue) Siegel. Brother-in-law of 9. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alumnus of St. Ignatius H.S. (1968), St. Norbert College, Friend for life to so many and proud former owner of Social Club 1625 (est. 1976). Visitation Wednesday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED, ATTENDANCE IS LIMITED TO 50 AT A TIME). Due to COVID-19, a private family Mass will be held Thursday at St. Barnabas Church. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harold & Rosemarie Marx Memorial Fund http://marxfund.org. For info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.