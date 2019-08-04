Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Richard George Karch

Richard George Karch Obituary
Richard George Karch, age 84 of Hillside, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 1, 2019. Loving husband of the late Barbara Ann Karch, nee Zaworski. Loving father of Sheri (Timothy) Forhan, Susan (Timothy) Griffin, Richard (Elaine) Karch, and Shelly (John) LeGere. Loving grandfather of Rick (Brandi), Ryan (Jessie), Chris, Anthony, Justin (Janet), Jackie (Eric), Caitlin, Tim, Elizabeth (Nathan), Bob, Andrew (Cassie), Angela, and Annie. Loving great grandfather of Sophie, Sawyer, Stella and Avery. He will be missed by many. We will love you always. Funeral prayers Monday August 5, 9:15 AM from Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace to St. Domitilla Catholic Church 4940 W. Washington St., Hillside for 10 AM Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 5 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Annie LeGere Foundation/www.amazingannie.org. Info. (630) 941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
