Richard George Michalski, age 78, died peacefully at home on March 25, 2020. He was born and raised in Chicago IL. His father, George Michalski and mother, Stephanie Brodzik, both died when Richard was very young. Also preceding him in death was his grandmother, Susanna Michalski, who raised him from infancy.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Norma Miller, and cherished cousins and friends.
Richard was a loving man with a wonderful sense of humor. He served in the Air Force for three years, doing remote duty in Alaska. He was very interested in art, had an art gallery, sold rock n roll posters and worked in his career as a mechanical draftsman, until his retirement at age 62. His passions included downhill skiing, sailing and wind surfing. Richard will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date and time.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020