Richard Gerald Fischl, D.D.S., age 93. Beloved husband of Lila for 70 years; loving father of Richard Michael (Pam), Paul L., D.D.S. (Marie, D.D.S.), John F. (Kendra), Catherine L. (Douglas) Miller, Mary E. (Mark) Wise and Thomas E.; dear "Papa" of Amy Christian (Sean), Katie Fischl, Rick Fischl (Jiae), Blair Lundeen (Mitchell), Megan Zeiser (Andrew), Jay Fischl (Lyla), Dan Miller (Marie), Matt Wise (Katie), Rosie Fischl, Karl Miller (Carlie), Patrick Fischl (Nicole), Capt. Brad Fischl (USA), Mitchell Wise, and Molly Fischl; great grandfather of Ricky, James and Owen Christian, Addison and Jack Wise, Trey, Camryn and Palmer Lundeen, Levi and Simon Fischl, Ellie Zeiser, and Wesley Miller; loving brother of the late Frederick H. Fischl, Jr.(Barbara); uncle of Robert D. Fischl, the late Frederick B. Fischl, the late Elizabeth Popps and many great nieces and nephews.
Dick was born February 5, 1927, in Alameda, CA to Frederick H. and Rose (Kamla) Fischl. His family moved to Chicago where his father was president of the Baskins clothing stores. He graduated from Evanston Township H.S. in 1944. He then enlisted in the Navy, serving in the V-12 Navy College Training Program at Bucknell, Cornell, and finally at Northwestern University, where he graduated in 1948. He continued at Northwestern for dental school. It was during dental school that he met and married Lila Freshour in June, 1950. After dental school, he enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the 11th Engineering Battalion as a dentist and 1st Lieutenant during the Korean conflict. His unit placed the first fence between North and South Korea in anticipation of the cease-fire, and he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. He returned to Evanston where he started his dental practice in 1954.
Dick served as President of the Chicago Dental Society, President of the Rotary Club of Evanston, President of the Peter Jans Community Golf Course (now called Canal Shores), and President of the McGaw YMCA Board of Directors. He served as a Councilman to the Illinois State Dental Society. He was also a member of the Optimist Club of Evanston, and he served on the Board of the Evanston Chamber of Commerce. Dick also served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 31 (St. Athanasius).
He retired from dentistry in 1995, and then was blessed with another 25 years as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His life is a model to three generations – and generations to come – of family service, religious devotion, community engagement, civic responsibility, selfless professionalism, and a commitment to the highest standards of excellence in one's calling. As those blessed with loving him longest would attest, his occasional bark was worse than his bite, but his heart contained multitudes.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions the Funeral Mass and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The McGaw YMCA, to benefit Camp Echo, 1000 Grove Street, Evanston, IL 60201 or Sedgebrook Catholic Community, 800 Audubon Way, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.
