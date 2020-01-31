Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Richard Jones
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
St. John Catholic Church
301 Cottage Grove Avenue
Glenwood, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
301 Cottage Grove Avenue
Glenwood, IL
Richard Gerald Jones


1948 - 2020
Richard Gerald Jones Obituary
Richard G. Jones, January 30, 2020, age 71. Late of Highland, IN, formerly of Harvey and Glenwood, IL. Loving husband of Linda Jones nee Rzab. Loving father of Lisa (Dan) Riegler and Stephanie (Scott) Ross. Cherished grandfather of Peyton and Mason Riegler and Josephine, William and Declan Ross. Dear brother of Thomas Jones, Brenda (Michael Bruce) Powers and Sharon (Stan) Aldis. Master of fur friends Holly and Berry. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood Sunday, February 2nd from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Prayers Monday, February 3rd 9:15 a.m. to St. John Catholic Church, 301 Cottage Grove Avenue, Glenwood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to the Hospice of the Calumet Area or Chicago Heights Animal Hospital would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
