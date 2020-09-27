1/1
Richard Giles Cubberly
1937 - 2020
Richard Giles Cubberly. Age 82, a long-time resident of Park Ridge. Born on November 4, 1937. Richard passed away on September 22, 2020, peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family after a short bout with cancer. Richard grew up in the Chicago area and attended Lake Forest Academy High School. He graduated with a B.A. in Business from the University of Denver where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Richard met, then married his wife Carol Abigail Burritt after graduation. He and Carol were married for 61 years. The couple enjoyed family, working together and travelling.

Richard, initially, worked with his grandfather, Henry J. Moheiser at the long-established Moheiser's Inc., a women's and children's clothing store, located at 110 South Prospect in downtown Park Ridge, IL. The local department store continued to be an anchor for the town for a total of 75 years up until the time they retired in June 2001.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife Carol; children: Sue, Steven and Christopher; grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, Daniel, Kelly, Edward and Charles; sisters: Susie McDonald, Dale Ann Watne, Rosie Breazier.

The family had a private funeral ceremony on Frirday, September 25, at Town of Maine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Richard's choices of Smile Train www.smiletrain.org/ and/or Doctors Without Borders www.doctorswithoutborders.org/ Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook visit, www.ryan-parke.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral
Town of Maine Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
