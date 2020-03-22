|
June 16, 1926-March 1, 2020
Born in Maywood, IL to Sydney Watts and Glenn Haffner; graduated Proviso East HS, attended University of Illinois until enlisting in Navy. Married Barbara Frances Hewes (d. 2017) on Thanksgiving Day in 1949. Father of five: Bruce (Mary Moran), Mary (Holloway), Jim (Lynn Carlos), John (Rae Bowden) and Russell (d. 2011). Grandfather to Amy (Zimmerman), Eric, Will, Emily (McInerney), James, Claire. Great grandfather to Ted Zimmerman and Patrick McInerney.
Entrepreneur: co-owner of Koshgarian Rug, and later, Born Again Colors. A father who provided not just college educations for five, but archery, BB guns, go carts, bicycles, trampolines and pool tables. Not to mention dinner table chat on how to calculate percentages.
Swimmer, bowler, boater, fixer, finder, inventor, chocolate hoarder, card shark. Chicken finger, sparerib and peppermint ice cream lover; vegetable hater. Liked Drain the Oceans, Forged in Fire, The Carbonara Effect and Hallmark Channel.
Man of quiet pride and humility, who never bragged about his life or service to the country in WWII. A fierce and persistent promoter of and volunteer for Honor Flight, he handed out applications in Taco Bell, car washes, waiting rooms or wherever he spotted a possible candidate.
At 90, conceived, designed and created the Veterans' Wall at Oak Trace. Regular volunteer presenter at Downers Grove high school on Veteran's Day with a powerpoint on his Navy experience.
Expert with a camera and always eager to learn new technology. Delighted in his Apple watch screensaver: Mickey Mouse.
Always making himself useful, and giving back to his community through projects and solutions, like lazy Susans, water pitcher improvement, knife and scissor sharpening (with proceeds benefiting employees at Oak Trace).
Never spoke a disparaging word or underestimated anyone… proud and humble… amazed and amazing. Soft spoken, oft quoted. Translation: In his quiet way, a very, very fine man.
Honor Flight and Swim Across America were his favorite charities.
For info on an upcoming memorial service, please email [email protected]
