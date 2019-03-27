|
|
Age 84, native of Ballymacelligott, County Kerry Ireland. Beloved husband of Bridgid (nee McNulty); loving, treasured father of Richie (Mary), Mary Margaret (Jim) Sugrue, Bernadette (Mark) Keenan, and John Edward; proud and adoring grandfather of Michael and Katie Godley, Annie and Jimmy Sugrue, Brigid, Mary, and Jack Godley, and Seamus Keenan; fond brother of the late Father Tom, Maurice, Dave, and Donald. Proud member of the Local 7 Fireman and Oilers and Brooks Park Irish Lads' Card Guild. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Isaac Jogues Church located at 8149 Golf Rd. in Niles for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019