Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
121 E. Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
121 E. Maple Ave
Richard Gordon Wallace


1947 - 2019
Richard Gordon Wallace Obituary
Richard Gordon "Dick" Wallace, 72, passed away peacefully in Gurnee, IL on September 2, 2019. The son of Earl and Jeanne Wallace, Richard was born on August 19, 1947 in Syracuse, New York. Dick was a long time executive in the beverage alcohol industry working for companies such as E&J Gallo Winery, Monsieur Henri Wines, a division of PepsiCo, and Palace Brands, a division of Heublein Inc, among others. His work took him across the globe and he enjoyed his domestic and international travel experiences and the friendships he developed through his work. Richard is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ania (Kwiatkowski), and their children Jerome (Erica), Shannon (James) Kramarz, and Kelly (Lowell) Abbott. He was Pop to grandson Jack Kramarz (4 months). Dick is also survived by his siblings Jerry (Cyndi), Edward (Patricia), Pat Houser (Dennis Whipple), Dan (Stephenie Swart), Karen (Rick) Susko, and Peggi Lane. He was a dear friend to many and an uncle to many nephews and nieces. Dick was always eager to help friends and family. Dick's passion and focus was his family. He had many cherished memories of family dinners, sporting events, graduations, and trips together. Dick loved Ania for her loving, warm, and positive personality. He was extremely proud of their three children and he beamed with pride when discussing their accomplishments. Family and friends will gather Friday, September 6 for memorial visitation at 9:30am until the time of memorial mass at 10:30am at St. Joseph's Church, 121 E. Maple Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048. Donations in Richard's memory can be made to Shatterproof at shatterproof.org/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
