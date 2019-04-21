Richard A. Grossklas, beloved husband of the late Leona M. (nee Kurpias), fond brother of Bernice J., the late William O. (Theresa), the late George (Dorothy) Grossklas; brother-in-law of the late Jerome Kurpias; fond uncle of William P. (Esther) Grossklas, Mary Anne Boehm; the late Dennis A. Grossklas, Laura Lee Maloney (Chris); Thomas Kurpias, and Christina (Shaun) Hannigan. Dear cousin of Laverne (Wurster) Trappe, and many grand nephews and nieces. Richard was a veteran of WWII having served in the army military police department at West Point New York. As a licensed architect in the state of Illinois, Richard practiced architecture for some 56 years, originally with the firm of Walton & Walton Associates and more recently as an associate of the firm of Thelander, Nelson & Associates of Arlington Heights, IL. Visitation will be held Monday April 22 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Funeral service Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago chapter; 134 N LaSalle St., #1360 Chicago IL 60602. Lifelin Corp/Bensenville Home Society: 331 S York Rd, Bensenville IL 60106 or churches/charities of anyone's choice. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary