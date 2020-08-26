1/1
Richard Guerine
1934 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Guerine, 86, of Huntley, formerly of Melrose Park, died on August 24, 2020. Dick was born on August 9, 1934 in Chicago to parents William and Ruth (nee Ecker) Jedike. Dick was a true gentleman and a devoted family man. His family remembers him as a humble, charming man who loved to joke. He enjoyed fishing and was a proud member of the Sun City Anglers Club. His family meant everything to him and he loved spending time with them and his grand-dogs, Squeak and Frankie.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Olive (nee Trentadue), his children, Sharon (Jim) Bertini, Christine Cooper, Michelle (Tim) Capone, and Barbara Guerine, his grandchildren, Michelle (John), Nicole (Mike), Morgan, Lexi (Jim), Tim, Brooke, Danielle, Joey, Kylie, and Ian, and his great-grandchildren, Johnny and Leila.

Cremation will be private at DeFiore Funeral Home with a memorial service being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation https://wish.org/

Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
