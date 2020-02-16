Home

Richard Gunthorp Peterson

Richard Gunthorp Peterson Obituary
Richard Gunthorp Peterson (Dick), age 88, passed away peacefully on February 10 after a full life. He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Karen Flora Peterson. Dick was born March 24, 1931 to Herbert and Geraldine Peterson. Dick is predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy Harriss Peterson, to whom he was married for 26 years and the mother of his 2 children, along with his only brother, Herbert. Dick is survived by his daughter Jenny Hill (Jon), his son Doug Peterson (Margot) and step daughter, Margot Boyer (Bob) and five grandchildren, Max Hill, Dan Peterson, Maria Peterson, Rose Peterson and Julia Peterson. Join us in celebrating his life Sunday, February 23 at the Episcopal Church of St James the Less, 550 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield at 2:00 PM followed by a reception from 3:00-5:00.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
