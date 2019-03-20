|
Richard H. Boveri, beloved son of Geraldine and the late Mario Boveri; loving brother of John (Marian) and the late James Boveri; dear uncle of Alex, David, and Brian Boveri. Richard was an employee of S&C Electric for 42 years. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Friday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am to St. Paul of the Cross Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019