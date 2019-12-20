Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Boysen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Boysen


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Boysen Obituary
Richard Henry Boysen, 95, a resident of Libertyville and Gages Lake, IL, passed away December 17, 2019 at Winchester House in Libertyville, IL. He was born December 1, 1924 in Libertyville, IL to Henry Hans and Eda Mathilda (nee: Schreck) Boysen. Richard was a Packers fan and was the past owner of the Boysen Well Drilling. He was retired from Peter Baker Asphalt and a member of both Illinois and National Well Drilling Association. Richard is survived by his daughter Dawn Boysen, his sister Eleanor Virginia Smith, and his goddaughter Cheryl (Donald) Bjorkland and their son Eric. He was preceded in death by his wife Elvira, his parents, his sisters Ruth White, Evelyn Carlson, and Lucille Meyers, and his brother Ernest Boysen. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am with the funeral service commencing at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL. Memorials may be made to the . For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -