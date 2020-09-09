1/
Richard H. Bundschuh
Richard H. Bundschuh, age 84. Beloved husband of Gladys (nee Ceithaml). Devoted father of Scott (Cande), Susan (Ken) Van Meter, Christine (Paul) Fionda, Cynthia (Don) Russell and Richard. Loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 9. Dear brother of Gerald Bundschuh. Many years of service with Rheem Manufacturing and very involved with Boy Scouts of America. Visitation Saturday, Sept. 12th, 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
