Richard H. Bundschuh, age 84. Beloved husband of Gladys (nee Ceithaml). Devoted father of Scott (Cande), Susan (Ken) Van Meter, Christine (Paul) Fionda, Cynthia (Don) Russell and Richard. Loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 9. Dear brother of Gerald Bundschuh. Many years of service with Rheem Manufacturing and very involved with Boy Scouts of America. Visitation Saturday, Sept. 12th, 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410