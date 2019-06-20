|
Richard H. Bush, 76 of Sugar Camp, Wisconsin, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Woodruff, WI. He was born on June 1, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert N. and Evelyn (Graves) Bush. Richard served his country in the United States Army, 1960-1963. He was a Firefighter for the city of Chicago for thirty-two years. Richard was a member of the Chicago Firefighters Union #2 and Sugar Camp Lions Club where he had served as President. Surviving is his wife Karen Bush and daughter; Christine Bush of Sugar Camp. At Richard's request there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, 54501, 715-365-4343.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019