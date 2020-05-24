Richard H. Fjeldheim
1933 - 2020
Richard H. Fjeldheim, 87, passed away on May 22, 2020. Former resident of Deerfield, IL for 30 years. Dick Fjeldheim was born in Chicago on April 8, 1933. He worked at Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner and Smith as an Account Executive and during the following 34 years served them in both sales and management roles. He enjoyed a wonderful career with Merrill Lynch and retired a senior Vice President in January of 1995. Dick is survived by his wife Vivian, Children Jeff (Vanessa) Fjeldheim and Jennifer Schorsch (Jason), his grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Dick will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in his hometown of Spirit Wisconsin. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Norwood Life Care Foundation, 6016-20 N. Nina Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631-2410. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

