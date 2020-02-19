|
Richard H. Johnson, 82 of Allentown, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Phoebe Homes of Allentown. Born in Chicago to the late Minnie Melzer Johnson and Harry O. Johnson, Richard was a resident of the Chicago area for 40 years. A graduate of Hirsch High School and Northwestern University, he held a number of positions in the graphic arts industry including R.R. Donnelley and Sons. During his retirement he enjoyed travel, gardening, cooking and music. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Marianne; his loving daughters Pamela Johnson Obst and son-in-law Steven Obst of Mercerville, NJ; Karen Johnson and son-in-law Guy Goldthorpe of Upper Saddle River, NJ; and his beloved cat Luna. Memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020