Richard H. "Rocky" Lasky, Fremont, WI, formerly of Countryside, IL. Died June 21, 2020. Loving father of Rick (Jami), Doreene (Tony) Carmado, and the late Darren. Dear grandfather of Emily, Ricky, Derrick, Anthony, and Nickolas. Former member of La Grange Fire Department and American Legion Post 547. Memorial service June 25 at 7PM, Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St. Fremont, WI. Visitation Thursday 4-7PM at funeral home. www.lewinfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.