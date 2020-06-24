Richard H. "Rocky" Lasky
1932 - 2020
Richard H. "Rocky" Lasky, Fremont, WI, formerly of Countryside, IL. Died June 21, 2020. Loving father of Rick (Jami), Doreene (Tony) Carmado, and the late Darren. Dear grandfather of Emily, Ricky, Derrick, Anthony, and Nickolas. Former member of La Grange Fire Department and American Legion Post 547. Memorial service June 25 at 7PM, Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St. Fremont, WI. Visitation Thursday 4-7PM at funeral home. www.lewinfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
JUN
25
Funeral
07:00 PM
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 23, 2020
You were such an amazing man you will be greatly missed Rocky thoughts and prayers to the family
Annie Lamb
Acquaintance
