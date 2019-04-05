Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
For more information about
Richard Lorenz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lorenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Lorenz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard H. Lorenz Obituary
Richard H. Lorenz, age 84, beloved husband of 39 years to Kendra Lorenz nee Kaisner; loving father of Richard II (Bernice) Lorenz, Laura Lorenz, Phillip Holt, Michael (Tammy) Holt and the late Linda (Matt) Kirsch; cherished grandfather of Dava, Victoria (Robert), Genevieve, Trenton, Nicole, Emily, Krystle, Phillip III, Nicole and Amanda; fond great-grandpa of RJ, Kaylani, Nova, Lola and Briar; dear brother of Sharon Wagenaar. Visitation, Friday, April 5, from 4 to 9 pm; Funeral service 7 pm at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Interment Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Cemetery (Lakeview Cemetery) in Nevis, MN. at later date. For more info www.lawrencefh.com or 773-736-2300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now