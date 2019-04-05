|
|
Richard H. Lorenz, age 84, beloved husband of 39 years to Kendra Lorenz nee Kaisner; loving father of Richard II (Bernice) Lorenz, Laura Lorenz, Phillip Holt, Michael (Tammy) Holt and the late Linda (Matt) Kirsch; cherished grandfather of Dava, Victoria (Robert), Genevieve, Trenton, Nicole, Emily, Krystle, Phillip III, Nicole and Amanda; fond great-grandpa of RJ, Kaylani, Nova, Lola and Briar; dear brother of Sharon Wagenaar. Visitation, Friday, April 5, from 4 to 9 pm; Funeral service 7 pm at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Interment Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Cemetery (Lakeview Cemetery) in Nevis, MN. at later date. For more info www.lawrencefh.com or 773-736-2300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019