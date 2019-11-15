Home

Hickey Memorial Chapels
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1636
Richard Morin
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St George Catholic Church
6707 175th St
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St George Catholic Church
6707 175th St
Tinley Park, IL
Richard H. Morin


1928 - 2019
Richard H. Morin Obituary
Richard H. Morin, age 91, of Tinley Park, IL & Sister Lakes, MI passed away November 12, 2019. Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Lillian Morin nee Hickey of 68 years. Loving father of Thomas (Wendy) Morin, Jerry (Ila) Morin, Judy (Marty) Pietkiewicz, and the late Richard A. Morin. Proud grandfather of 10. Great-grandfather of 6. Richard was a proud member of the Local 130 Plumbers Union. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Misericordia Home resident #2800 https://www.misericordia.com/ are appreciated. Visitation Sunday November 17, 2019 from 2-7 PM at Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W 127th St, Blue Island, IL 60406. Morning Visitation Monday from 9-10 AM at St George Catholic Church 6707 175th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Mass 10 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 388-1636.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
