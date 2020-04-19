|
|
Richard "Dick" Pezzopane passed away peacefully in his home April 13. His wife Sheree (Anderson) was at his side. Cherished father of Gia (Don) Zelenak, Carla (Ian) Tyrell, and Krista Pezzopane. Proud papi to Cameron and Elton. Dear brother of Barbara Goldstein Krueger and loved by many others. Preceded in death by his parents Herman and Mildred. Born Aug. 6, 1946, Dick grew up in Oak Lawn and enjoyed roller skating, baseball, choir and hanging out in the family pool. He graduated DePaul University and DePaul College of Law and inspired his niece, Dina, to become a lawyer. On their first date, Dick took Sheree to Plush Horse for ice cream. The couple married on April Fool's Day two years later. They joked as they snapped Polaroids that they would be divorced before the photos developed. Four decades later, they remained together through life's trials and triumphs, renewing their vows in Punta Cana in 2016 and celebrating a recent 40th anniversary. The lifelong Democrat loved politics, reading and jazz. He delighted in the Chicago Cubs World Series win. He most valued his family. Dick had a heart of gold. "Life is too short not to be Italian," he joked. The family held a private service with a future memorial to be planned.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020