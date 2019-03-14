Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jennison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harley Jennison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Harley Jennison Obituary
Richard Harley Jennison, 92 years old, U.S. Marine Corps WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane nee Smith for 69 years. Cherished father of Patricia (Edward) Prendergast, Richard A. (Tracy) Jennison, John (Maria) Jennison & Constance (Joseph) Cronin. Loving grandfather of Emily Hoyne, Scott (Evie) Prendergast, Andrew (Graeme), Alec, John (Diane) & Matthew Jennison, Courtney (Jamie) Nevarez, Cynthia Jennison, Crystal & Valerie Acosta, Ryan (Angie), Adam (Jessica), Jeremy (Sarah) & Patrick (Leah) Prendergast. Proud great grandfather of many. Treasured friend of Barbara Koss. Funeral Saturday 10:00 am Mass at St. Walter Church, 11722 S. Oakley, Chicago, with Visitation from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Visitation Friday at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, from 4:00 pm until 8:30 pm. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Richard was a member of Johnson Phelps VFW. He was an owner of Empire Piping and Hub Travel Center. Memorials to The Port Ministries, 5013 S. Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60609, would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now