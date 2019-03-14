|
Richard Harley Jennison, 92 years old, U.S. Marine Corps WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane nee Smith for 69 years. Cherished father of Patricia (Edward) Prendergast, Richard A. (Tracy) Jennison, John (Maria) Jennison & Constance (Joseph) Cronin. Loving grandfather of Emily Hoyne, Scott (Evie) Prendergast, Andrew (Graeme), Alec, John (Diane) & Matthew Jennison, Courtney (Jamie) Nevarez, Cynthia Jennison, Crystal & Valerie Acosta, Ryan (Angie), Adam (Jessica), Jeremy (Sarah) & Patrick (Leah) Prendergast. Proud great grandfather of many. Treasured friend of Barbara Koss. Funeral Saturday 10:00 am Mass at St. Walter Church, 11722 S. Oakley, Chicago, with Visitation from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Visitation Friday at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, from 4:00 pm until 8:30 pm. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Richard was a member of Johnson Phelps VFW. He was an owner of Empire Piping and Hub Travel Center. Memorials to The Port Ministries, 5013 S. Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60609, would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019