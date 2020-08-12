1/
Richard Harold Lucy Jr.
Richard Harold Lucy Jr., Age 87; Loving husband of Mary Catherine, nee Ryan, for 53 years; Beloved father of Mary (Jean-Marc) Krikorian, Bridget (Thomas) Duffy and Patrick Lucy; Proud grandfather of Norah, Maeve, Patrick, Ryan, Kevin, and Marie; Dear brother of Geraldine (the late Don) Spore, the late Janet (the late Jack) Ruberry, the late Marilyn Snell, and the late Christine (Gene) Bacon; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Dear cousin and friend to many; Proud alumnus of Leo High School, Class of 1950, Northwestern University, Class of 1954, and Northwestern University Law School, Class of 1957; Longtime resident of Evergreen Park and longtime Parishioner of Most Holy Redeemer Church; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9536 Millard Ave, Evergreen Park, IL; Mass 10:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
August 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Lucy’s passing. My thoughts are with you all.
Greg Suhar
Acquaintance
