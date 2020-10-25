Keith, Christine & Brian you have our deepest condolences.

I’ve known your Dad for over 45 years. I remember my brother Douglas sharing his excitement, respect & admiration for your Father with our family over his new partnership & career alongside your Dad.

My husband Allen & I were along for the ride.

We didn’t know your Father & Mother well back then & didn’t invite them to our wedding. That didn’t deter them from being so thoughtful & generous in gifting us our complete set of crystal wine stemware.

Through the years we vacationed several times at your family’s vacation home in Vail which gave us many wonderful memories. Allen also enjoyed several trips with Dick, Douglas & their friends.

Dick was a kind, warm & gentle man with a oh so soft sense of humor & a twinkle in his eye.

We were honored & privileged about 7-8 years ago to be invited into Keith & Wendy’s home to be part of a celebration of our friend Dick’s life.

I have always referred to your Dad as a “Prince of a man.” I always will.

We will miss your Father, our friend Richard Yamada.

Renee & Allen Wishner

Renee Wishner

Friend