Richard I. Andre

Richard I. Andre Obituary
Andre, Richard I., 95, of Chicago, IL, passed away Sunday, March 29th. He was the loving father of Rich, Bob (Kathy) and Bill (Linda); cherished grandfather Jeffery, Amanda (Sean) Young, Matthew, Eric, Natalie (Mick) Cusack, John, David, William and Michael; treasured great grandfather of Leana, Scarlett, Conor and Shea; beloved brother of the late Eleanor Andre Tobin and Norman (Roseann). In honor of Richard, memorial contributions appreciated sent to Alzheimer's Research Organization https://act.alz.org/donate Memorial service at a future date. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, info 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
