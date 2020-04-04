|
Andre, Richard I., 95, of Chicago, IL, passed away Sunday, March 29th. He was the loving father of Rich, Bob (Kathy) and Bill (Linda); cherished grandfather Jeffery, Amanda (Sean) Young, Matthew, Eric, Natalie (Mick) Cusack, John, David, William and Michael; treasured great grandfather of Leana, Scarlett, Conor and Shea; beloved brother of the late Eleanor Andre Tobin and Norman (Roseann). In honor of Richard, memorial contributions appreciated sent to Alzheimer's Research Organization https://act.alz.org/donate Memorial service at a future date. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, info 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020