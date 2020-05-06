Richard J. Barich
Richard J. Barich, age 89. U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Sally Anne (nee Brady). Loving father of Mary Kathryn (Mark) Vervaet, Richard M. (Catherine Gannon) and Nancy (Brian) Haslinger.

Dear grandfather of Austin Nikolas, Autumn Brianne, Chase Nathaniel, Trinity Anne, Caitlin and Joseph.

Dear brother of Dr. Donald (Gale) Barich.

Fond brother in law of Thomas Brady, Rita (Sylvester) Flood, Delia 'Irene' Brady, the late Michael Brady, the late Patrick Brady, the late Mary Finn, the late James Brady, the late Geoff Brady and the late Nuala Gilleece. Devoted cousin to the Soso family.

Member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and a regular of the Dobro Jutro Breakfast Club.

Due to the circumstances with the COVID-19 virus,

visitation and funeral services are private. Entombment will be at the St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
