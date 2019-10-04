|
Richard J Berkowitz, age 81; beloved father of Sheryl (Ken) Cosmer, Andrea (Daniel) Sidman, and Jeffrey (Tracey) Berkowitz; devoted grandfather of Jeremy, Traci, and Joshua Cosmer, Ari and Ian Sidman, and Jordyn and Jacob Berkowitz; devoted son of the late Albert and Shirley Berkowitz; dear brother of the late Eugene and Paul Berkowitz; brother in law of Eileen Berkowitz; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; former spouse of Judy Berkowitz; Richard was an avid fan of the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, and Bulls. Service Friday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60602. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019