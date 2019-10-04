Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Richard Berkowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Berkowitz

Add a Memory
Richard J. Berkowitz Obituary
Richard J Berkowitz, age 81; beloved father of Sheryl (Ken) Cosmer, Andrea (Daniel) Sidman, and Jeffrey (Tracey) Berkowitz; devoted grandfather of Jeremy, Traci, and Joshua Cosmer, Ari and Ian Sidman, and Jordyn and Jacob Berkowitz; devoted son of the late Albert and Shirley Berkowitz; dear brother of the late Eugene and Paul Berkowitz; brother in law of Eileen Berkowitz; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; former spouse of Judy Berkowitz; Richard was an avid fan of the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, and Bulls. Service Friday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60602. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
