Richard John Bloss of Evanston, Illinois survived by wife Susan of 51 years, sons Richard (Laura) and Jonathan (Anna). Grandchildren Joseph, James, Emily, James, Julia and Nicky. Nephew Harlow Waite of Poughkeepsie, NY and niece Patrica Stafford of Hampstead, NC, grand uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother Joseph Bloss, sisters Velma Franke, Mary Mosconi and Sophie Elzenbeck. Richard was born in Johnstown, NY on September 19th, 1922 son of Clementina and Augustine Bloss. After high school he enlisted in the Army and served with the Sixth Army in the Philippines and South Pacific during World War II rising to the rank of First Sargent and receiving the Bronze Star for meritorious conduct. After his military service he attended Rider College graduating cum laude in 1949, then obtaining his Masters degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania in 1951 and Doctorate in 1959. He went on to teach political science at Rider College, Eastern Illinois University and Chicago State University where he taught for 26 years serving as Chairman of the Department of Political Science and Economics. He was a member of The American Political Science Association and The Association of University Professors. Richard was an avid reader and letter writer corresponding with friends around the world. He loved playing golf often traveling to Wisconsin and Myrtle Beach with his sons. He had the opportunity to visit St. Andrews with his nephew Harlow and scored a hole-in-one on a trip to Florida. He was very active in local politics for the Democratic party serving for decades as precinct captain in Evanston. More recently he enjoyed gardening and visiting with his grandchildren. He was a kind and generous person making donations to countless charitable organizations. He will be truly missed by all. There will be a memorial service held at a later date, for more information call (847) 824-5155 or go to OehlerFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020